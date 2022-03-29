The payday loan business has been around for a long time, and like many industries, it is changing with the times. There are now apps that allow you to get a loan by downloading an app and following the instructions. An investigator with the Better Business Bureau offers some precautions.
Don O’Brien tells The Big Z some of these call themselves cashback apps.
He says while not illegal, you should be aware of the interest and fees, and remember that if you can wait until your actual payday, you won’t have to give away a large chunk of it for the ability to get some money sooner.