The Catholic Children’s Home in Alton is announcing the return of its popular art auction. “An Affair of the Art” is back after a pause during the pandemic. It will be held on November 5 at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
Co-hosted by Madison County state’s Attorney Tom Haine and his wife Eva, the event will feature an oral and silent auction, cocktails, and dancing. Catholic Children’s Home Administrator Michael Shelton-Montez tells The Big Z tickets are on sale now.
Sponsorships are also available. All money raised will go to support the Catholic Children’s Home and the programs it offers. For more information on sponsorship or to purchase tickets, call 618-465-3594.