If you’re in downtown Alton Saturday, you may notice a lot of boats on the Mississippi River. That’s because a total of 75 boats and their associated teams have registered for the inaugural Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing tournament.
The tournament starts at the Alton Marina at 7am, running until 3pm, as Great Rivers and Routes President / CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z.
Twisted Cat Outdoors is one of the premier catfishing tournament trails in the U.S. with tournaments held along the Mississippi, Missouri, and Ohio rivers. The Twisted Cat Outdoors Tournament is anticipated to bring in over $300,000 in economic impact to southwest Illinois.