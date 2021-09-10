On Saturday, 100 teams of fishermen and women will head out onto the Mississippi River hoping to be crowned champions of the second Alton Catfish Tournament. Those teams of up to three people will compete for thousands of dollars in prize money at Alton’s Riverfront Park.
The inaugural event was rolled into the activities at the Alton Expo, and it returns this year after being canceled in 2020. Bluff City Outdoors hosts the tournament, and owner Mark McMurray said the size of the fish caught will surprise some spectators.
The boats will start lining up for judging at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater around 2:30 p.m., and it should all wrap up around 5 p.m., according to McMurray. For more details on this year’s tournament, visit https://www.facebook.com/Alton-Catfish-Classic-322371238394437