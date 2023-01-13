The Belleville School District 201 is reporting 17 of their smaller school busses were hit overnight by catalytic converter thieves. Access to the bus yard on Mascoutah Avenue was apparently made by cutting through a fence on the back of the property.
Different busses had to be pressed into service, resulting in some delays getting students to school. The smaller busses were apparently targeted because the bigger busses run on diesel and don’t use catalytic converters. No suspects have been identified yet, but there are surveillance cameras at the facility.