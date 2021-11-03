The founder of the KTS Predator Hunters has seemingly avoided potential jail time in Madison County.
The two sides came to an agreement of deferred prosecution. The county will not pursue charges against 31-year-old Kyle Swanson, and Swanson will not perform any more “sting” operations in the county.
If Swanson does not comply with the agreement, charges could be reinstated. Those include unlawful restraint, obstruction of justice, and assault handed down by a grand jury in May.
In addition to ceasing operations in Madison County, Swanson agreed to:
- Not violate any criminal laws in the United States
- Cooperate on any pending criminal cases involving past stings
- Provide proof of medical and/or mental health treatment for his self-disclosed post-traumatic stress disorder
- Complete 20 hours of community service, and provide proof of that by May 6, 2022
Swanson has since relocated to Texas.