Godfrey attorney Andy Carruthers is now an associate judge serving Madison and Bond County. Carruthers, a Republican, was sworn into office on Monday after being selected by the nine circuit judges to fill the vacant position following the retirement of Associate Judge Clarence Harrison.
There are 5 Democrats and 4 Republican judges on the circuit court and the vote is done through the Illinois Office of the Courts by secret ballot. Carruthers was most recently an assistant state’s attorney in Madison County working in the Civil Division. He also practiced at the Godfrey law firm of Stobbs and Sinclair and was sworn in yesterday by Circuit Judge Steve Stobbs, son of John Dale Stobbs. Now that he’s on the bench, Carruthers will work in the Family Law Division.