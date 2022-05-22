The Carlinville Police Department is looking for the public's help in finding the driver in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene of the crime at 7:11am to find a man lying in a puddle in the roadway in the 1,100 block of Sumner Street. Attempts to revive 40-year-old Montaez Walton were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner. An autopsy performed Saturday afternoon determined Walton died of injuries consistent with a hit-and-run incident. If you have any information on this, you are asked to contact the Carlinville Police Department at 217-854-3221 or info@carlinvillepolice.com, or Macoupin & Montgomery County Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.
 
 