The 25th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show returns to the streets of downtown Alton on Sunday. Cars, trucks, and bikes from any era are welcome. The event runs from 8am to 4pm, with all participating vehicles asked to be signed up by Noon.
Alton Main Street and the Time Machines Unlimited Car Club co-organize the event. Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells the Big Z the show has become so popular, they actually had to turn away participants last year.
Registration for vehicles takes place from 8am to Noon and the cost is $10 to display and $15 if you’d like it to be judged. Trophies will be awarded at 4pm. There’s a pin-up contest at 3pm and music from the band Tele-Starr will be featured from 2-3pm.