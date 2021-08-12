The third annual Dynamic Duo car show will take place Saturday at Godfrey’s Glazebrook Park. Originally a show for just Corvettes and Mustangs, the organizers opened it up to all makes of cars last year and saw nearly double the participation.
Organizer Leslie Tepen said there will be plenty of vendors, food, and crafts at the park on Saturday.
There will be many awards given out, including the Mayor’s Choice Award. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with judging at 11:30 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.