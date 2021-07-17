Madison County Animal Care and Control is closed after a 16-year-old driver crashed into the facility Thursday night. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when the driver, who was attempting to make a u-turn in the parking lot, struck the southwest corner of the building on Illinois 143, Edwardsville.
The area struck was the office and no individuals or animals were hurt. Damage is estimated to be around $50,000. Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder tells The Big Z it may be a while until that part of the building is fixed.
The facility will be closed to the public until 9:30 a.m. Monday. You can follow Madison County Animal Control on Facebook for the latest updates.