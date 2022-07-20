Temperatures in the mid 90's have been with us for much of the summer so far, so a local car care expert reminds your vehicle is dealing with the stress just like humans and animals. If you don't want to be stranded along the side of the road, there are some tips to swing the odds in your favor.
Chuck Tucker, owner of Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire in Godfrey tells The Big Z tires can be one of the most vulnerable pieces of equipment, but don’t forget the air conditioning.
He says you should also consider a cooling system exchange, which involves rinsing out the system, checking the radiator cap, and making sure you are using the proper coolant. And he says he replaces more batteries in the summer that any other time of the year. That is because cars pull so much more amperage than in the past, so make sure your cables are clean, so the battery doesn’t have to struggle.