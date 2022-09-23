Dog owners are invited to bring their furry friends to the annual Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market on Saturday morning. There will be free activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about local animal welfare charities and services for your pets.
Sara McGibany, Alton Main Street Executive Director tells The Big Z a lot of activities are planned.
The winner of the costume contest will receive a $20 gift certificate to Petco. Water and shade sources and plenty of grass will be available to keep pets comfortable and all pets must be leashed pets and well-behaved in crowds. The Market is held from 8am to Noon in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Alton.