Dog owners are invited to bring their furry friends to the annual Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market on Saturday morning. There will be free activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about local animal welfare charities and services for your pets.
Vendors will be selling pet-related products such as handmade collars, bandanas, and bowties, healthy homemade pet treats, organic dog shampoo and puppy paw balm. The Pet Parade steps off at 10 a.m. starting from the Bunkhouse Joe Coffee booth. There’s a costume contest with the winner to receive a $25 gift certificate to Petco. Water and shade sources and plenty of grass will be available to keep pets comfortable and all pets must be leashed and well-behaved in crowds. The market is from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton.