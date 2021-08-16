Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight vigil Sunday night at Civic Memorial High School in honor of three members of the Cafazza family who died in a two-car crash on Friday night. Family, friends, and area residents gathered at Houser Field for an evening of remembrance for John and Missy Cafazza and their 12-year-old son Dominic, who were killed in the two-car crash.
The stands were filled to capacity to support the three surviving older sons of the family, along with other extended family who are mourning the loss. The family was heavily involved in the community with Dominic a student at Wilber Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto, and Missy was a PE teacher at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Bethalto. The entire family had been involved in many sports and activities throughout the Bethalto School District. A funeral visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3-8pm at the Civic Memorial High School gymnasium and a funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10am at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River. The Cafazza’s died on Friday night in a two-car crash at the intersection of McCoy and Bethalto Roads. The driver of the other car, an 18-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the crash remains under investigation.