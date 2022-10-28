The two major party candidates vying for the Illinois Treasurer Illinois have taken different approaches to get their word out ahead of the November election.
Democrat Michael Frerichs and Republican Tom Demmer both won their primaries for the chance to represent Illinois as the state's treasurer.
Demmer has done a series of Facebook videos and has hosted news conferences to share ideas. Recently, Demmer was on PBS and explained why he believes he should be elected.
"I believe the state treasurer should be someone who is going to speak up for taxpayers," Demmer said. "Someone who will be a watchdog, a check and a balance in the system."
Earlier this week, Frerichs, seeking a second term, released his first TV ad, calling himself the watchdog and touting things he says are accomplishments since being elected.
"Nothing is better than a good watchdog to protect the family and keep you safe when you are not looking," Frerichs said. "As state treasurer, that is what I have done. When big banks and tech companies tried to rip us off, I made them pay back over $1.5 billion to taxpayers."
Frerichs said he is honored to hold the position.
"I forced life insurance companies to pay families back almost $800 million in unclaimed benefits," Frerichs said. "It is your money, and I am proud to be your watchdog."
Demmer, in his PBS interview, claims whoever is in control can alter things to for their benefit, something he says needs to change.
"When you are telling the story of the state's finances, you can tell it to suit your political aims," Demmer said. "I think we need to have a vibrant back and forth, talking about our strengths and our weaknesses and making sure the people of Illinois feel like their dollars are being looked after."
In campaign funds, Frerichs has nearly $2.6 million cash on hand, while Demmer has around $487,600.
Also on the ballot is Libertarian candidate Preston Nelson.
The election is Nov. 8. Early voting has already begun.