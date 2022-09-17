The two candidates vying for the newly drawn 13th congressional district in Illinois have released their first TV ads as the November election nears.
The 13th district in Illinois, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, will have Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a union advocate from Peoria, facing off against Republican Regan Deering, an educator, small business owner, and active philanthropist from Decatur.
All of Macoupin County and potions of Champaign, Macon, Madison, Piatt, Sangamon, and St. Clair counties make up the new district.
Deering released her first campaign ads this week, sharing her ideas for ways to improve the district if elected.
"I am running for Congress to put people first and restore the American dream," Deering says in her ad. "I am a fighter who will cut wasteful spending and hold our politicians accountable."
Budzinski discussed what she has accomplished in Illinois as a senior advisor for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and future issues she would hope to address if elected.
"I work for the firefighters union to get them the support they deserve and helped lead the effort to pass Illinois's $15 minimum wage," Budzinski said. "Now we need to tackle inflation and cut taxes for the middle class."
Budzinski said her upbringing helped shape her political views.
"I am running for Congress to rebuild the middle class," Budzinski said. "I was born in Peoria, and I grew up middle class, but for too many, that is slipping away."
Deering said she is for lowering inflationary costs and supporting law enforcement.
"I will fight to reduce the cost of gas and make America energy independent, and I will always defend the police," Deering said. "Together, we can fight the political insiders and put families first."
The Illinois General election will be on Nov. 8, with early voting beginning Sept. 29.