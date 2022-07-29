The candidates for Illinois governor are staking out their priorities when it comes to law and order and first responder pensions.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the SAFE-T Act, a broad criminal justice reform measure that eliminates cash bail in most instances beginning in January. He and Democrats stand by the measure.
Republican gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said his first act if elected governor would be to work to repeal that provision and others.
“The same so-called reform package makes it harder to charge murder accomplices and allows for anonymous and unsworn complaints to be filed against law enforcement officers,” Bailey said Monday alongside members of the law enforcement community.
Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter told The Center Square he is not a fan of cash bail, saying it favors criminal defendants who can afford to get out of jail while leaving the poor to languish pending trial. He said his approach to make policing easier is to decriminalize and pardon all nonviolent drug offenses.
“Which gives police more availability to be actually solving real crimes instead of going after small-time pot dealers and stuff like that,” Schluter said.
On the issue of pensions, Pritzker last month visited with the Associated Firefighters of Illinois where he touted consolidating police and fire pension funds to capitalize on larger investment returns.
After addressing the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police conference delegation Wednesday, FOP President Chris Southwood stopped short of endorsing Bailey.
“I have absolutely no doubt or question in my mind that [Bailey] will defend our pensions,” Southwood said.
Schluter said one way to keep funding promised pensions goes back to his platform on decriminalization and pardoning all nonviolent drug offenses. Such a move, he said, will free up taxpayer funds from high incarceration costs.
“That puts more money into the budget that we can reallocate those funds in whichever direction that’s best to use them, whether it’s towards those pensions or whatever we need to do,” Schluter said.
The election is Tuesday, Nov .8.