One of the first chances to hear from candidates and potentially ask questions of them is coming up Tuesday. The YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton is hosting a candidate forum on October 18, It will be held at in the organization’s Gymnasium on 3rd Street from 7-9pm.
A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and, time permitting, take questions from the audience. YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z this is not a debate format.
Scheduled to be in attendance are Kris Tharp and Erica Harris, candidates for Illinois State Senate District 56; Amy Elik and Joe Silkwood, candidates for Illinois House District 111; and Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza and her opponent Linda Andreas. Organizers are expecting a large crowd, so reservations are requested but not required. To do so, call 618-465-7774.