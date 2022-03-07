Clinical trials are coming to the OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center Moeller Cancer Center in Alton. The clinical trials are a cooperative with Cancer Research For The Ozarks, a fellow faith-based organization headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. OSF Saint Anthony’s providers are screening patients for eligibility for one of two initial trials focusing on cancer care delivery.
One study will help patients and their spouses understand the costs of cancer care. Patients will take part from home. Another will track possible shortages of cancer-treating drugs at the OSF Saint Anthony’s pharmacy and how that may affect patient care, such as delays in treatment. Dr. Manpreet Sandhu is a medical oncologist and hematologist at OSF Saint Anthony’s.
Dr. Sandhu also remarked that OSF Saint Anthony’s is the only health care group in the Riverbend offering clinical trials on- site. If you want to learn more about the clinical trials, call (618) 433-7613 or email leah.c.watson@osfhealthcare.org