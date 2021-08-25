The head of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources says camping numbers at state parks are way up this year, compared to 2020. IDNR Director Colleen Callahan points to Eldon Hazlet State Park near Carlyle, where camping has doubled this year.
Most campgrounds have first-come, first-served sites and a campsite can be reserved for a maximum of 14 nights. Most campsites may be reserved through Oct. 31, but some parks accept reservations year-round. For more information, visit https://camp.exploremoreil.com/.