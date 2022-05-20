Vintage Voices returns for its 21st season this fall, and auditions for actors will take place Saturday June 25. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped the area’s history. Auditions will be held to cast the roles of nine characters in a variety of ages, gender, and race.
Vintage Voices director Kerry Miller tells the Big Z you’ll be asked to do a cold reading from a past script and then have a chance to talk to the directors about the program.
Auditions will be held at the Alton YWCA from 10am to 2pm and they are looking for some specific people to portray the characters of the past.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours