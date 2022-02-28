The Cahokia Mounds augmented reality – or AR – app has recently been upgraded and is now available to the public. The app offers you a tour of the Grand Plaza in addition to the original offering of a tour of Monks Mound. It’s a free upgrade if you already purchased the app.
The Grand Plaza AR tour begins behind the Interpretive Center, which is the location of an ancient residential area outside of the Palisade and follows the concrete trail around the Twin Mounds. This may come in handy over the next year, as Cahokia Mounds Site Superintendent Lori Belknap tells The Big Z a $5 million improvement project has closed the Interpretive Center for roof repair.
The first stop of The Grand Plaza segment of the app will be inaccessible during this time; however, visitors can begin the AR tour at any of the other seven stops. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or find Cahokia Mounds on social media channels and online at cahokiamounds.org.