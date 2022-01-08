Upgrades are coming to the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center, and that means the building will be closed for a while. About $5 million in improvements will take at least 12 months to complete. During the closure, the driveway leading into the site will be closed and no public access will be available to the main parking lot and surrounding area.
Cahokia Mounds Site Superintendent Lori Belknap tells The Big Z work will get started in a couple of months.
The Monks Mound parking lot and trails north of Collinsville Road will remain open. Walking tours of the site may resume when weather allows in the spring while work on the Interpretive Center project is underway. The Cahokia Mounds Museum Society plans to host events outside of the Interpretive Center during the closure.