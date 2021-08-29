The Sierra Club has been teaming up with several other organizations to restore and renovate aging cabins at Pere Marquette State Park over last several years, and the work is about to resume. The group is planning a Fall Cabin Restoration Weekend Oct. 15-17 and is seeking volunteers.
The Sierra Club's Virginia Woulfe-Beile said they are ready to get back to work.
If you would like to make a donation or want to learn more about the project, you can message her through the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CabinResrtorationProject