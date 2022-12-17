A letter writing campaign to send holiday greetings to residents at state veterans' homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy was recently completed by the Lewis and Clark Community Clark Veterans Club joined forces with Marquette Catholic High School students and graduates. It’s all part of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) "Operation Rising Spirit" campaign.
Terry Lane, L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services and Veterans Club Advisor tells The Big Z the club deals with the IDVA on a regular basis.
He says they were able to send about 250 cards and letters. If you would like to participate in “Operation Rising Spirit” can do so by sending cards or letters directly to the IDVA.
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs
Central Office
833 South Spring Street
P.O. Box 19432
Springfield, IL 62794-9432
Notes may also be sent directly through the IDVA website: https://www2.illinois.gov/veterans/services%20benefits/homes/Pages/send-a-note.aspx