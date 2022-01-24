As police converged on the site of the shooting on Saturday night outside the East Alton Ice Arena, a small fire broke out at the nearby Club Fitness and a police pursuit was taking place out of Glen Carbon toward the Riverbend area. The fire was found in the roof above Club Fitness at EastGate Plaza but was put out before causing any significant damage. No injuries were reported and the club will reopen today (Mon).
The cause of that fire is believed to be electrical and remains under investigation. Meanwhile, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect that began in Glen Carbon and ended on the Brighton-Bunker Hill Road with an arrest of a suspect who attempted to flee police on foot.
Police also arrested a man Saturday evening on the parking lot of the Circle K in East Alton around that same time, but neither of those cases were connected to the East Alton shooting incident.