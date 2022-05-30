Memorial Day is the day that we remember all members of the U.S. military that have died while serving our country. There are ceremonies in many Riverbend cities and towns, some with parades, and most with somber remembrances.
In Jerseyville, their parade returns after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. That starts at 9am at the tire store on State Street. Following the parade is a ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery, where Jersey County Veterans’ Assistance Commission Superintendent Greg Breden tells The Big Z he will be the MC.
In Bethalto, Jeff Allsman tells The Big Z the traditional parade will not happen this year.
The traditional ceremony at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, however, will still take place next to the pond at 11am. In Grafton, Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z the noontime ceremony will happen at the post’s World War I monument, which overlooks the Grafton Cemetery.
In Wood River, Ceremony Chairperson Mary Roberts tells The Big Z they will be hosting a ceremony at the memorial next to the Roundhouse at 4pm.
Probably the most well-known parade is the one in Alton, which steps off at 10am from the Alton Middle School.We’ll have live coverage of that right here on The Big Z.