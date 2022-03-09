Monday was the first day for candidates seeking office in the June primary election to file their nominating petitions. Several candidates throughout the Riverbend area announced they had filed the necessary paperwork. The last day to file as a candidate will be March 14th.
While there is still time to get your nominating petitions turned in, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming - Mendoza tells The Big Z she thinks it will be a huge ballot.
With the recent redistricting, new voter cards will be mailed out containing information pertinent to you being able to cast a ballot. Early voting begins May 19. The Primary Election will be held June 28.