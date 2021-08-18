A Madison County businessman who failed to turn in payroll tax money will be spending the next four years behind bars. A federal judge sentenced Gary Hunsche, 56, of Troy, on Tuesday, following his guilty plea to committing tax fraud back in May. Hunsche owned and operated a pair of Troy-based staffing companies — Unique Risk Management and Unique Personal Consultants.
Court records show he used $4 million in unpaid payroll taxes to make improvements to his home on 41 acres in Troy, including a basketball court, barn, lake, and partial construction of another home with a swimming pool.
Hunsche’s businesses employed thousands, who were then leased to clients as “temp” workers from 2011-2016.