As businesses scramble to find and retain workers, some companies are sweetening the pot for existing employees on a visa by offering to pay for recurring immigration fees or help with citizenship.
Sponsoring seasonal or highly skilled workers is a common practice. But Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, said paying documentation fees for lower skilled workers is a relatively new phenomenon, one he said will probably expand more in specific industries.
“Hospitality, food service and agriculture are the first three that come to mind, and there’s certainly other segments that could come into play down the road,” he told The Center Square.
As more employers learn from different industry segments or friendly competitors, Maisch thinks it will become a growing trend.
Noodles & Co., Tyson and Amazon, all national corporations with a presence in Illinois, are three companies who have seen the benefit in offering immigration coverage, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The workforce shortage is definitely part of what is driving this move, Maisch noted, and is one small example of the private sector stepping up to address a critical need for the country.
“There’s a growing consensus that we need to go ahead and find ways to address this at a private sector level and not wait for Washington to get its act together,” he said.
While the monetary value of the benefit is an attractive reason to stay, an employer showing it has its employee’s back is probably of greater value, said Maisch.
“The vote of support and confidence you have in your workforce, I’d say that that’s even worth more to an employee than the strict dollar and cents assessments,” he said.
While this is a smart, targeted move to retain valued workers, Maisch said if this takes off employers could undermine the overall effort if they’re not careful to treat employees equally.
“Employers are going to have to say, ‘Okay, what about our employees that don’t need this kind of specific support—what are we going to do for them to make sure we’ve got a level playing field?’” he said.