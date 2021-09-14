Alton, IL (62002)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.