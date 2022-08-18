Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation.
Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
The Granite City School District hired First Student to handle its bus transportation this year.
Cann’s message says the district and First Student are working extremely hard to resolve any problems.
She says the company has put in place improved communication of possible delays.