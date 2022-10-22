Are you interested in earning some extra money while working a part-time job? Illinois Central Bus Company is looking for more drivers to join its team. You must be at least 21 years old and be able to pass background check and drug test.
While they are fully staffed at the moment, they are always looking for more people. Debra Dameron, HR Manager for Illinois Central tells The Big Z most drivers work a split shift.
Training lasts about three weeks, according to Dameron. For more information, stop by the office at their facility on Alby Street during regular business hours, call 618-466-5400, or click here: driveayellowbus.com