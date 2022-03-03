If you own a restaurant and want to show off your menu, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is announcing the return of a promotion that made its debut last year. Epic Foods Weeks has been modified this year to become Epic Food Month and will feature restaurants that want to be showcased for burgers, wings, ice cream, and pizza.
Epic Food Month will last all June. Stephanie Tate, spokesperson for the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau tells The Big Z this year’s promotion is free for local businesses to take part.
The deadline to register is April 29. For more information, call 618-465-6676, or email jnaples@riversandroutes.com. Epic Pizza Week will be June 6 – 10; Epic Wing Week June 13 – 17; Epic Burger Week June 20 - 24, followed by Epic Ice-Cream Week June 27 – July 1.