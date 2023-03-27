Homeowners can make their yards more friendly for wildlife, ensuring that local wildlife can flourish.
Suburban yards that are mostly empty turf grass do not produce enough caterpillars to feed many of the baby birds that are born in the spring.
Benjamin Vogt, author of “Prairie Up,” the new garden design book from University of Illinois Press, said the answer is planting more native plants, shrubs and trees to fill the yard with bird food.
“The way they are traditionally set up in urban and suburban areas, lawns are essentially devoid of wildlife,” Vogt told The Center Square.
In the first two weeks of life, fledgling chickadees need 6,000 juicy caterpillars to survive until they fledge. They can’t eat birdseed. Naturalists find dead baby birds in nests in the suburbs because the bird parents can’t find enough caterpillars.
Since 1970, the North American bird population has decreased by 3 billion birds. About 90% of the missing birds are from 12 widespread bird families, including warblers, sparrows, bluebirds and finches.
Nearly all the plants sold at groceries and big box stores every spring are non-native plants that originated in Asia or some other country. Beneficial insects for birds and pollinators in Illinois have not evolved alongside non-native species.
Think of native plants, shrubs and trees as giant bird feeders, Vogt said.
“Native plants are critical to producing new bees and butterflies and moths,” he said.
Concerned about wildlife? Pay attention to the habitat of the yard, Vogt said.
He would like people to reimagine their yards as meadows and prairies.
“Take out boring turf grass and plant some beds with native species,” Vogt said.
Prairie Up has photos and tips on how to make yards wildlife friendly and low maintenance.
“I have a bunch of free YouTube videos to show people native plants and how to group them together,” Vogt said. “Even a small garden bed with a few species of plants can make a difference for wildlife.”
Do a little research to find plants that match the soil conditions, sunlight, drainage conditions and moisture levels in the yard. Don’t plant a plant that needs full sun in an area that gets shady for half the day.
“People put the plants in the wrong place and when they don’t grow, they just give up,” Vogt sighs.
Once native plants get established in a yard, they bloom year after year with much less maintenance and less water, Vogt said. No need for mulch.
Vogt is a promoter of Homegrown National Park, entomologist Doug Tallamy’s non-profit organization to make suburban yards more productive for the environment. Tallamy’s goal is to convert as much lawn as possible.
“If we could combine all the suburban lawn space in the country, we’d have a square acreage that is the size of the state of Georgia,” Vogt said.
The goal is to knit all the backyards together by planting more wildlife-friendly plants, trees and shrubs. Chickadee parents can only travel so far to find the 6,000 caterpillars that each of their babies need to survive the fledgling stage. Not a gardener? Plant an oak tree. It’s easy to grow one from an acorn. One mighty oak tree supports an astounding 500 species of caterpillar, many more by far than any other species of tree.
Visit Vogt's website Monarch Gardens for more information.
