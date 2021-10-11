The Upper Alton Association is hosting a tribute concert on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Bud Summers died in December 2019 at age 60. He was a regular performer at the association’s Rockin’ with Robert concert series for many years.
Upper Alton Association President Jamie Ruyle said the free concert will go from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.
There will be food and drink vendors on site.
Ruyle said the concert has been planned for almost two years, as the pandemic hit shortly after Summers’ death.