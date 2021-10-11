Bud Summers.jpg

The Upper Alton Association is hosting a tribute concert on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Bud Summers died in December 2019 at age 60. He was a regular performer at the association’s Rockin’ with Robert concert series for many years.

Upper Alton Association President Jamie Ruyle said the free concert will go from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

Ruyle - Concert October 17.mp3

There will be food and drink vendors on site.

Ruyle said the concert has been planned for almost two years, as the pandemic hit shortly after Summers’ death.

