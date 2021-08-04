A Brooklyn police officer is dead after being struck by a fleeing vehicle Wednesday on the McKinley Bridge. At about 3 a.m. the officer, identified as 24 year old Brian Pierce Jr., was struck by a red Dodge Charger involved in a pursuit originating in Brooklyn. The officer was struck after deploying stop sticks. The Charger was later located, abandoned, in Missouri.
The bridge was shut down for the investigation when, at about 3:49 a.m., the Illinois State Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Brooklyn Police Department were on scene and a gray Kia Optima drove through the roadblock toward the crime scene at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck multiple police vehicles and nearly struck several officers. Preliminary reports indicate officers from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Brooklyn Police Department fired shots into the vehicle and struck the driver. The vehicle crashed into two Illinois State Police vehicles assisting with the investigation. All four occupants were taken into custody, including the driver, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.