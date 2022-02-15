The sport of curling continues to gain popularity, helped along every four years by the spotlight the Olympic games shines on it. Curling clubs have popped up across the United States, locally, a Brighton man acts as the Vice President of the St. Louis Curling Club.
Jim Winsdale tells The Big Z the stones – the circular objects that slide down the ice - are actually stones.
The club holds “learn to curl” events on a regular basis.
To learn more about the St. Louis Curling Club, go to https://stlouiscurlingclub.org/index.php