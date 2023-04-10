A man survived a jump off the Clark Bridge at Alton Monday afternoon. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:
At approximately 2:01 P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report that a subject had climbed over the railing onto the ledge of the Clark Bridge and could no longer be seen. Alton Police Officers and Alton Fire Department members arrived to the area and located a male subject swimming in the Mississippi River towards the Illinois shore. Authorities were able to assist him from the water to safety. It was determined he had indeed jumped from the bridge and survived the fall/impact. The male subject was taken to a local area hospital for treatment to his injuries as well as mental health assistance.
Once again, I am proud of my officers as well as the Alton Fire Department for showing kindness and compassion to this young man. It is my sincere hope that he makes a full recovery and gets the help he deserves. I highly encourage anyone out there struggling with their mental health to seek assistance. It can be a difficult decision to make and at times a difficult system to navigate, but it can change lives for the better when done right.
If you don’t know where to start, you can always call/text 988, call 911, or contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505. You can also check out the new Alton Cares Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource guide that is located at www.cityofaltonil.gov