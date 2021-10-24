A “heads-up” for those who take the Chain of Rocks Bridge between Missouri and Illinois. IDOT says traffic will be down to one lane on the westbound side of Interstate 270 over that bridge on Monday, Oct. 25. Crews need to make an inspection of the span from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
On Tuesday, they’ll be doing a similar inspection on the eastbound side from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. So, there will be a lane reduction then, too.
Meanwhile, the Illinois River’s Joe Page Bridge between Calhoun and Greene counties will be down to just one lane Monday, Oct. 25-29, and again Nov. 1-4. Hours for the lane reduction are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. IDOT says routine inspections are planned on the span.