The first Illinois Secretary of State election in over 20 years without an incumbent is shaping up with two candidates set to face off in November.
Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias defeated Anna Valencia in the Democrat primary.
Brady addressed his supporters following winning the Republican nomination for the office.
"It was 223 days ago that we started this campaign with the goal of winning the Republican nomination for Secretary of State," Brady said. "During that time I traveled thousands of miles, attended hundreds of events, and met thousands of amazing people. Tonight shows that hard work still counts for something in Illinois politics."
Brady defeated Milhiser by a large margin in the Republican race. Milhiser released a statement offering his concession.
"Thank you to the thousands of people who volunteered, supported me, and helped to spread our message of restoring faith in government," the statement reads. "Unfortunately we came up short, but we must keep fighting to make Illinois better, to root out corruption, and to make our communities safer, Illinois is at a critical juncture."
The Democratic primary saw former State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias win the nomination over Anna Valencia.
Giannoulias laid out what he intends to do if elected during a public forum last month.
"We will have digital driver licenses and digital I.D.s, so we can make it easier for the people that work there and for the people who are waiting in line," Giannoulias said. "For someone to have to take two busses and wait in the snow for two hours in line for these simple services, we believe is something that can be remedied."
The position is up for grabs for the first time in 23 years after longtime Secretary of State Jesse White chose not to seek reelection. The two candidates will now campaign for the Nov. 8 general election.