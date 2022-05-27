The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Commission is announcing its first concert date for the 2022 season. At 7pm on August 21, Grammy award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will perform along the banks of the Mississippi River.
Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair tells The Big Z this is the culmination of a pursuit that began before the pandemic hit.
Tickets are on sale now. VIP tickets will sell for $120 per person, reserved tickets are $69.50 per person, and general admission tickets are $42.50 per person. A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking, and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. To order your tickets, go to www.Metrotix.com