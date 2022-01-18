The field for Illinois Republicans seeking their party’s gubernatorial nomination just grew. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced his bid Monday. He picked state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, as his running mate.
It’s reported Irvin has the backing of billionaire hedge fund owner Ken Griffin. Reform For Illinois Executive Director Alisa Kaplan said the amount of money expected to be spent this election is grotesque, worrisome and brings about an alarming trend.
Kaplan said voters must beware the influence big money has.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday gave his reelection campaign $90 million. IllinoisSunshine.org compiles campaign finance reports and shows Pritzker has more than $114 million on hand. That far exceeds any of the Republican candidates.