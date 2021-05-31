U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-12th District) has introduced the bipartisan World War II Pacific War Heroes Congressional Gold Medal Act to award Congress’ highest civilian honor to American prisoners of war who fought imperial Japan in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
“When America needed them, the members of our Greatest Generation stepped up and answered the call,” said Bost. “I’m proud to introduce this legislation to honor the over 27,000 American held as prisoners of war and 11,000 who died in Japanese POW camps during World War II. As time passes, we cannot forget the sacrifices these brave Americans made on behalf of our nation. It has been a long time coming, but this is the recognition that they deserve.”
The Congressional Gold Medal is awarded to individuals and groups to recognize their contributions to the United States. Click here to read the World War II Pacific War Heroes Congressional Gold Medal Act.