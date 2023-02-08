The reaction to the State of the Union from President Joe Biden on Tuesday is positive from Democrats, and just the opposite from Republicans.
12th District Republican Congressman Mike Bost issued this statement:
“Tonight, President Biden did what he does best; take credit where no credit is due and deny responsibility for his failures. On his watch, we’ve seen the highest gas prices in history and the highest inflation in 40 years. Southern Illinois families are debating whether to fill their gas tanks or their refrigerators. Our communities are reeling from violence in our streets and fentanyl pouring across our southern border unchecked. And from his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to the Chinese spy balloon just last week, he has signaled to our enemies that we are no longer to be feared. No matter how hard he tries, he cannot put lipstick on this pig.”
Democrat U.S. Senator Dick Durbin offered this opinion:
“Thanks to President Biden and Congressional Democrats, we have made tremendous progress over the past two years. In February 2021, we were in the throes of a global pandemic and reckoning with a deadly insurrection in the Capitol that had taken place just one month earlier. Two years later, we have seen record-breaking job creation, new roads and bridges being built, the uninsured rate at historic lows, and we are finally confronting the climate crisis—all while lowering the deficit by $1.7 trillion.
“In the next two years, I look forward to continuing to work with the President to deliver on his ‘Unity Agenda,’ as well as supporting Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty against Putin’s unjust and unprovoked invasion. These are bipartisan issues we can all agree on.
“The President also called on Congress to reduce child poverty through the expanded Child Tax Credit; extend the $35 per month insulin cap to all Americans; and combat gun violence and take action on police reform in order to make our communities safer. I urge my Republican colleagues to join us in these efforts.
“Now, as President Biden said, ‘we need to finish the job.’ Let’s continue to deliver for the American people as we did in the last two years.”
15th District Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller boycotted the speech on Tuesday.