St. Andrew’s Book Fair will hold the Summer Outdoor Clearance Sale on Friday and Saturday, July 2-3, on the grounds behind the church and in Pearson Hall. Friday hours are 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is at 406 Hillsboro in Edwardsville. In case of rain, it will take place in Pearson Hall, the church’s parish hall.
All books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, and games at the clearance sale are priced at 50 cents each to make checkout quick and easy for this sale. Payment is by cash or check.
During the past year, St. Andrew’s Book Fair had to limit the number of patrons allowed at each sale, but the number of donations increased as people spent more time at home and did some serious house cleaning. This sale will have many new books as well as titles previously offered for sale, good books that just haven’t found the right owner yet. The church has thousands of books that do not fit on the regular sales floor.
For more information, call (618) 656-1294.