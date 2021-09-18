Boeing is announcing plans to build a $200 million facility at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah. The aerospace company will make the Navy’s first aircraft-refueling drones — named the MQ-25 — at the airport. It will be a job creator for the region, bringing 150 positions from the St. Louis region and creating 150 new jobs.
Those are said to be good-paying jobs, many paying in the region of $100,000 annually. Boeing’s Kristen Robertson explained why the aerospace giant chose MidAmerica for this endeavor.
The 300,000-square-foot facility will be built on 34 acres Boeing is leasing from MidAmerica, which is owned by St. Clair County. The facility is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.