A man who had been missing from his Troy, Illinois, home since April has been found dead. Police in Troy say the body of Richard Maedge was discovered on Sunday, but the cause of death has not been released. The report did not say if foul play was involved or where the body was located.
Troy Police say the case is still under investigation by their department along with the Madison County Coroner and an autopsy will take place at a later date. Maedge is survived by his wife, three children and three grandchildren.