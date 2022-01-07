The body found along I-255 near Dupo Wednesday evening has been identified. 29-year-old Kyle Thomas of the 10000 block of Sweeps Stakes Lane in Florissant, Missouri had apparently been reported missing a few days prior to the discovery of his body.
The Illinois State Police is conducting an investigation into the discovery of Thomas’ body which was found near milepost 8 in St. Clair County. That is just south of Dupo. The discovery was made Wednesday evening just after 5pm. The investigation is open and ongoing. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124, or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.